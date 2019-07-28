A punter from Kaikohe won $200,000 after buying a Strike Four ticket, while a lucky Lotto Second Division ticket was sold in Kaitaia.

Three Lotto players from Auckland, Whakatane and Wellington each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

The winning $200,000 Strike ticket was sold at Paper Plus Kaikohe. Kaitaia's Marston Moor was among 24 outlets that sold the winning Second Division Lotto tickets. Winning Lotto numbers were 1, 4, 6, 17, 19, 21 with Bonus number 30 and Powerball 5.

There have been 14 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland so far this year, plus 28 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins.

Chilly nights in store

Brace for colder nights and occasional rain as southerlies are expected to sweep across the country, all the way to Northland.

MetService says a high pressure hovering over New Zealand will mean clear skies, very little wind and very cold nights for most of this week.

Even though it will be warm in the middle of the day, overnight temperatures can get as low as 7C.

Showers, heavy at times, are forecast for Northland today, clearing tomorrow before returning on Wednesday. Rain is expected on both days this weekend.

Tourism funding on offer

Territorial authorities in Northland have a fresh chance to apply for funding from a new round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) which is now open. The TIF provides up to $25 million annually to support regions in developing critical tourism infrastructure.

Tourism Minister and Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis said round four of the TIF would have a focus on projects that retained community support for tourism and delivered exceptional visitor experiences.

He said the Government is encouraging a diverse range of innovative projects that would address potential capacity issues and future-proof local tourism infrastructure. Successful projects will be announced in November.

Meet the candidates night

The Onerahi Community Association has organised a meet the candidates event for September 11. The event is for those standing for mayor of Whangārei or candidates for the Okara Ward, which includes Onerahi. The meeting is at the Onerahi Community Hall, from 6.30pm on September 11.