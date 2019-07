TODAY

• Chaidaze, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Funky Jandal and the Murray Brothers, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Heritage Talk Series - The Million Dollar Men (with Don Goodall), 12.30pm-1.30pm, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Avenue.

• Live Music From Haylee, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Steel Magnolias, 7.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Team Stickman Presents the Tutukaka Comedy Night, Quality Hotel Oceans, Marina Rd, Tutukaka, 7pm – 10.30pm. The line up is Ben Hurley; Justine Smith and Donna Brookbanks.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club: The June Hayes Set, 5pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

SATURDAY

• All Blacks vs South Africa, 7.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

• Baby Baroque Free Kids' Concert!, 10.30am-11.30am, Kerikeri Baptist Church, 41 Hobson Ave, Kerikeri.

• Baby Baroque Free Kids' Concert!, 2.30pm-3.30pm, Te Ahu Centre, Cnr Matthews Ave and South Rd, Kaitaia.

• Blaclist with Delaroux, Losul & Mantha, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Kaitaia - E Tū Whānau Rangatahi Film Challenge, 9am-3pm, Far North REAP, 33 Puckey Ave, Kaitaia.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Doubtless Bay.

• Steel Magnolias, 7.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Zonta's Great New Zealand Book Sale, 7am-5pm, Forum North - Te Kotahitanga Expo Hall, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• A Good Death: a DIY Workshop Exploring End of Life, 10am-4pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kaitaia - E Tū Whānau Rangatahi Film Challenge, 9am-3pm, Far North REAP, 33 Puckey Ave, Kaitaia.

• Steel Magnolias, 1.45pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Zonta's Great New Zealand Book Sale, 9am-3pm, Forum North - Te Kotahitanga Expo Hall, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Adrift, Tuesday-Thursday July 30-August 1, 6pm-7pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (T.I.M.E Meditation), Tuesday July 30, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Only Love is Real - An Evening of Pure Spirituality, Wednesday July 31, 6pm-7.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Doubtless Bay.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, Wednesday July 31, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Theosophy Centre, Waikare Ave, Te Kao, Far North.

• Workshop - Authenticity: Speak Your Truth, Wednesday July 31, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Steel Magnolias, Thursday August 1, 7.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

Advertisement

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .