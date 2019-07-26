Northland secondary school students will have only 48 hours to write, rehearse and perform a play in a dramatic pressure cooker environment.

Northland Youth Theatre's Dare to Devise is back again in 2019 for its second year of intense drama. Dare to Devise is a 48-hour drama competition open to teams aged 14-18 years.

The pressure cooker environment of 48 hours to write, rehearse and perform is an exciting way to create original performance. There isn't time to second guess, fuss over costume and set - it's raw and honest storytelling - often funny and always sleep deprived.

It involves all team members working together cooperatively, in all aspects of theatre production, from concept to performance. In 48 hours, teams perform to an audience and a panel of expert judges.

The competition is all about having fun, great performances and originality, Hayley Clark, Northland Youth Theatre manager said.

"Walking around backstage, everyone was buzzing, laughing, excited, nervous and really supportive of each other. There's an overall sense of camaraderie amongst all the teams in this shared experience.

"Similar competitions like the 48-Hour Film Festival, which Dare to Devise is loosely modelled on, and Stage Challenge, are really popular amongst young people but often very expensive to take part in – cost and access to expensive technology is a real barrier to most young people.

"We took the cost barrier and access to technology out of the equation so that all young people had the opportunity to participate. I was incredibly impressed by the final performances, they were polished and of a high quality."

This year's competition runs from August 23-25 and schools can sign up at office@nyt.org.nz.

Dare to Devise is supported by a grant from the Creative Communities Scheme through Whangārei District Council.