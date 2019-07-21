Waipu's annual Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art Awards were held during the weekend and once again were a great success. The awards have been going for nine years and celebrate migration and the iconic textile tartan.
The event was split into three shows - an opening night performance on Friday, followed by an afternoon matinee performance and finally an inspiring awards evening of light and sound, both on Saturday.
Photographer John Stone was there on Saturday afternoon to catch all the action.

Designers Shirley and Matt Munro entered the Untapped Tartan Talent for first time adult entrants with Shirley Munro modelling their creation. Photo / John Stone
Designers Shirley and Matt Munro entered the Untapped Tartan Talent for first time adult entrants with Shirley Munro modelling their creation. Photo / John Stone
Phoenix Rising designed by Susan Tisdall and modelled by Christine Glass. Photo / John Stone
Phoenix Rising designed by Susan Tisdall and modelled by Christine Glass. Photo / John Stone
Fine music came from Number 8 Wire, from left, Eddie Williams, Karen Willaims, Gordon Lee and Charlie Wynyard. Photo / John Stone
Fine music came from Number 8 Wire, from left, Eddie Williams, Karen Willaims, Gordon Lee and Charlie Wynyard. Photo / John Stone
The event was as popular as ever, with a large crowd turning up. Photo / John Stone
The event was as popular as ever, with a large crowd turning up. Photo / John Stone
The event was as popular as ever, with a large crowd turning up. Photo / John Stone
The event was as popular as ever, with a large crowd turning up. Photo / John Stone
Paul Amos, left, and Jenny Aspden got into the spirit of the event, wearing tartan. Photo / John Stone
Paul Amos, left, and Jenny Aspden got into the spirit of the event, wearing tartan. Photo / John Stone
A Stitch In Time designed by Glennie Van Prehn and Christine Terblanche was modeled by Adam Worley Photo / John Stone
A Stitch In Time designed by Glennie Van Prehn and Christine Terblanche was modeled by Adam Worley Photo / John Stone
In the Open Section, Spirit Soaring designers Richard Wilson and Juanita McGoldrick wowed the crowd as model Wilson wove some magic. Photo / John Stone
In the Open Section, Spirit Soaring designers Richard Wilson and Juanita McGoldrick wowed the crowd as model Wilson wove some magic. Photo / John Stone