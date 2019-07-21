On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Waipu's annual Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art Awards were held during the weekend and once again were a great success. The awards have been going for nine years and celebrate migration and the iconic textile tartan. The event was split into three shows - an opening night performance on Friday, followed by an afternoon matinee performance and finally an inspiring awards evening of light and sound, both on Saturday. Photographer John Stone was there on Saturday afternoon to catch all the action.