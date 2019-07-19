Name released

Police have released the names of a woman who died in a three car pile up just south of Whangārei. Jodee-Anne Genevieve Redmond, 55, from Auckland, died as a result of the crash at Oakleigh, on State Highway 1, last Sunday. Emergency services were called to the scene on a bridge between Mangapai and Springfield Rds about 4.50pm

Northland on menu

Newly appointed Food and Beverage Ambassador Justine Stuart says the time is right for Northland to add its name to the global menu. The region has acquired a burgeoning reputation for fresh produce, fine wines, boutique or artisan foods and beverages, as well as being home to an array of award-winning cheese, chilli sauce and preserve producers. The 2019 Savour Northland industry event at Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel in April, which consisted of a gala dinner and an all-day workshop, provided the perfect launch pad to take the region to the next level. Facilitated by Northland Inc in collaboration with Eat New Zealand – a not-for-profit food movement with the aim of connecting people to our land through our food – the event succeeded in helping to start shaping the region's identity and boosting marketing and business growth opportunities. Savour Northland has also set up its own Facebook and Instagram page.

No GMO provisions

After lengthy deliberations Northland Regional Council has decided it will not include any provisions on the management of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in its Proposed Regional Plan. The regional plan is effectively the rulebook for the way Northland's water, air, soil and coast is managed. The council will formally notify the decision in the next few weeks and submitters will then have 30 days to appeal the decision to the Environment Court. The decision is the last step in a long, considered process with councillors hearing and taking into account expert scientific evidence and feedback from over 80 submissions. The decision on rules to regulate GMOs has been considered separately to the rest of the Proposed Regional Plan which was publicly notified by council earlier in the year. The new plan and background information, can be found online at: www.nrc.govt.nz/newregionalplan

Whangārei winner

No one stuck the $14 million Lotto jackpot on Wednesday but a lucky Whangārei ticket buyer was one of 12 second division winners. The 12 Lotto players would have been jumping for joy after each winning $16,607 with the lucky Northland ticket having been bought at Whau Valley Dairy. Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,846. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Highway Supermart in Auckland, Pak'nSave Taupo and on MyLotto to a player from Palmerston North.

Owners sought

Were you or someone you know burgled in the Kamo area between April and May Whangārei have a number of items including jewellery, watches and speakers they have recovered and would like to return to their rightful owners. Go to the Northland Facebook page to view the items and if you recognise them please contact Constable Richard Soper in the Whangārei Police Tactical Crime Unit on 09 430 4500.

Woman dies in crash

A woman has died in hospital following a crash involving a logging truck in Northland earlier this month. Whangārei police Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said the crash happened at an intersection on Pouto Rd with Guy Rd about 7.30am on July 3. The driver, Katie-Marie Clark, 48, was flown directly to Auckland while two others, aged 16 and 17, where taken to Whangārei Hospital by St John ambulance. Clark died in Hospital last weekend. The logging truck was empty and as a result of the collision had rolled into a ditch.

Kiwi aversion lessons

Free 10-minute lessons to teach Kiwi aversion to dogs is being offered by Pukenui Western Hills Forest Trust. The meeting point is at the duck ponds at Barge Park and there are only 30 spots available on Sunday, August 11 from 9am-3pm. Please email Ranger Bevan at pukenuiranger@gmail.com if you wish to have you dog have aversion training.