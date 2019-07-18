TODAY

• An Introduction to Te Tiriti O Waitangi Trip, 8.45am-2.30pm, Terenga Paraoa Marae, 10 Porowini Ave, Whangārei.

• Dargaville English Classes, 9am-11am, Te Roroa Learning Assistance, 122 Victoria St, Dargaville.

• Virtuoso Strings Orchestra Bay of Islands Tour, 7pm-9pm, Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Waipū Museum Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art Awards, 8pm-10pm, Waipu Celtic Barn, 47 The Centre, Waipu.



SATURDAY

• A Night of Comedy with Brendhan Lovegrove, 8pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• An Introduction to Te Tiriti O Waitangi Trip, 8.45am-4.30pm, Terenga Paraoa Marae, 10 Porowini Ave, Whangārei.

• Dare to Dive - Skydive for Alzheimers Northland, 7am, Skydive Bay of Islands, 182 Wiroa Rd, Kerikeri.

• Kids Saturday Art and Craft Class, 10am-12pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Waipū Museum Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art Awards, 2pm-4pm and 8pm-10pm, Waipu Celtic Barn, 47 The Centre, Waipu.

Mallonae Garton's Crystal Phoenix, modelled by Carleen Still, from last year's Waipū Museum Art 'n Tartan Wearable Art Awards. Photo / Supplied

SUNDAY

• Last Night of the Proms, 2pm-4.30pm, Exhibition Hall, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, 2.30pm-4.30pm, Cafe @ Redwoods, 1526 Springbank Rd, Kerikeri.

• Sunday Market, 6.30am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday July 22, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday July 22, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, Tuesday July 23, 7pm-9pm, Cafe @ Redwoods, 1526 Springbank Rd, Kerikeri.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Tuesday July 23, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (T.I.M.E Meditation), Tuesday July 23, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Multicultural Whangārei, Tuesday July 23, 1pm-3pm, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Airbrush Venturi Realist Airbrushing Course, Wednesday July 24, 6pm-8.30pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday July 24, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday July 25, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Adult Sketching Class, Thursday July 25, 10am-12pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Thursday July 25, 5.15pm-6.30pm, 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Craft Beer & Spirits Tasting Evening, Thursday July 25, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Duo Coco, Rayz On the Bay, Thursday July 25, 5pm-8pm, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia.

• Lawn Bowls, Coopers Beach Bowling and Social Club, Thursday July 25, 9.30am-3pm, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Naughty North Comedy Club - July JK, Thursday July 25, 7.30pm-9.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Stumper Quiz Night, Thursday July 25, 7pm-9pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz