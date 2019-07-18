After years living overseas Whangārei man Hamish Boyt returned home and was disappointed that there was nothing on line that he felt showed the district in its best light.

So the drone operator thought he'd do something about it and now, his stunning video of Whangārei from the air - which takes off from atop Parihaka - has been viewed well over 330,000 times on line on his Travelphotoskiwi Facebook page.

And it's been so successful, he's now produced a wider video looking at New Zealand's most beautiful parts from above.

Boyt said after living overseas for around nine years, it was only when he came back that he fully appreciated just how beautiful, and unique, Northland was.

''Australia is alright, but it's fairly flat and boring, so coming back home it really made me appreciate just how stunning it is here. But after looking on line to find something that really illustrated that, I was disappointed to find nothing...so I thought I'd do something about.''

So he took his drone to the top of Parihaka - ''the obvious starting point'' - then spliced later footage from around the district to make his compelling video showing the district's natural beauty.

''I made this video to show off my own backyard of Whangārei. I've been travelling all over the world and it really makes you appreciate how beautiful New Zealand is, he said.

''I YouTubed Whangārei at the start of summer and I was really unimpressed. Nothing really captured how beautiful this place is so me and some friends this summer got to get had a some good times and made this video. Whangārei love it here enjoy!''

Boyt said seeing the district from the air gave a new perspective that many people, including those who live here, will not have seen before.

''So basically me and some friends were talking about making a video to show just how beautiful our home is, but I didn't think it would go off as well as it did.

''I think it really shows Whangārei and it's nature in a great light. Hopefully it will make those who live here even more proud and attract more people to come here.''

His favourite part of the video is the piece around Mt Manaia.

''Some people will put the place down, but there is some great stuff going on in Whangārei and, as the video shows, we have just stunning scenery, like Manaia and the harbour - in fact everywhere really.''

He said when you are living overseas for so long it's easy to forget about the attractions of your home district and he hoped people from Whangārei who are living abroad would get a kick out of seeing the place in a new light.

"It's only now I'm back I realise just how lucky we are to live here. All our beaches are so beautiful - and so much safer than the ones in Australia.''

Areas featured in the video include Whangārei Heads and harbour, Tutukaka coast, including Ngunguru and the Mermaid Pools, Waipū and Ruakākā.

Watch Boyt's drone video of Whangārei here:

