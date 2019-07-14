Emergency services in Northland were busy attending multiple crashes that resulted in critical injuries to three people, including a woman. Two people were flown to Auckland Hospital after a light truck and a four-wheel-drive collided head-on on State Highway 1, 200m north of Topuni corner, about 3am on Saturday. A man in the light truck had to be extricated by firefighters from Kaiwaka and Wellsford while a detour was put in place through Mangawhai. A dog in the ute suffered minor cuts and was taken to a vet by firefighters. SH1 was open to one lane after 7.30am on Saturday. In another crash, police and firefighters were called to a single-car accident on SH12, east of Kaikohe, about 3.25pm on Saturday. Initial reports indicated one person has critical injuries. The road was closed and diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. In Whangārei, a vehicle ended up on its side after a collision with a car on Mill Rd, about 4.30pm on Saturday. No one is believed to have been injured. Traffic was down to one lane as arrangements were made to clear both vehicles.

Lotto luck rolls on

Northland's amazing Lotto luck has continued with another Second Division winning ticket sold in the region. A ticket sold at Kamo Lotto was among 13 nationally that each won $21,160 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's draw. The win continues an incredible streak of Lotto luck in the region so far this year. There have been 14 Lotto, Powerball or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland so far this year, plus 25 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins. The winning Lotto numbers from Saturday's draw were 7, 10, 16, 28, 33, 26 with Bonus number 34 and Powerball 4.

Dive! Tutukaka wins grant

Northland marine adventure tourism operators Dive! Tutukaka has been named as one of six regional winners of the Westpac Business Growth Grants, and will compete for a chance to win $50,000. Now in their fifth year, the Growth Grants were set up by Westpac NZ to help upcoming Kiwi businesses reach their potential. The overall winner will be announced in Auckland on July 25. Dive! Tutukaka is New Zealand's largest Dive-Charter operator, covering Northland's east coast with a fleet of seven charter vessels. The awards judges praised the company for having a clear strategy for sustainable growth. "This growth is being achieved whilst caring for our local marine environment and managing their environmental footprint," they said. All regional winners attend a business retreat in Fiji in September, and will also receive expert mentoring including legal, HR and accounting advice.