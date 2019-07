TODAY

• NZ Guitar Quartet, 7.30pm, Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei

• Double Act Friday: Tara & Rogan Then I See Red, 5pm-11.55pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Russell Birdman Festival, 4pm, Russell Wharf, Cass St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Zero Waste My Pantry! with The Rubbish Trip, 6pm-8pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Russell Birdman Festival, 9.30am, Russell Wharf, Cass St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• PLUNGE! Indie Comic Convention, 12pm-5pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• White Chapel Jak, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Urzila Carlson - Token African, 8.30pm-10.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei

• Winter Enduro 2019, 10am-3.30pm, Kerikeri MTB Club Kerikeri MTB Club, Kerikeri, Northland.

• Circus Kumarani's Fundraising Garage Sale/car Boot Sale, 10am-3pm, Kauri Coast Community Pools, 9 Onslow St, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Winter Social With Emerald Brothers, 7.40pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Meditation Circle, 9am-10am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• A Journey Inward, 9am-4.30pm, Victoria's studio, 158 Apotu Rd - Kauri, Whangārei.

• Kids Saturday Art and Craft Class, 10am-12pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

Advertisement

SUNDAY

• Denby Reserve Commemorative Planting, 9am-12pm, Denby Reserve, 116a William Jones Drive, Whangārei.

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm-5.30pm, Waipu Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

COMING UP

• Winter School Holidays, all week, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, July 16, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Do It by the Book - School Holiday Programme, Tuesday, July 16, 10am-11am, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Teen Breakfast Club, Wednesday, July 17 to Friday, July 19, 9.30am-12pm, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Dargaville English Classes, Wednesday, July 17, 9am, Te Roroa Learning Assistance, 122 Victoria St.

• Animates Whangārei - School Holiday Activities, Thursday, July 18, 11am, Animates - 18 Carruth St, Whangārei.

• Duo Coco, Thursday, July 18, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, July 18, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Adult Sketching Class, Thursday, July 18, 10am, Northland Arts Centre, Whangarei.