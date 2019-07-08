

The owner of a concrete-hulled yacht aground on rocks near Kerikeri is hoping to refloat the vessel at high tide today. The vessel struck rocks near Hauparua Inlet, on the south side of Kerikeri Inlet, during the weekend as a result of navigational error. Northland Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the owner had patched some holes in the hull and was confident of being able to refloat the vessel, although his opportunities for doing so were limited due to falling high tides. Grounded vessels were the owner's responsibility but the Northland Regional Council would assist if he was unable to free the 10-metre-plus yacht. It was a reminder to all boaties of the importance of having wreck insurance because the costs of calling in contractors to remove a vessel could be many times the boat's value, Lyle said.

Local election events

The local body elections are not until October 12, but already communities are planning their meet-the-candidate events. One of the first meetings of the upcoming council election campaign will be held in Onerahi on September 11. It will feature all the Okara Ward and mayoral candidates, and will be held in the Onerahi Community Hall at 6.30pm. Chairman for the evening will be John Ross. Nominations are open from July 19 to August 16. Ballot forms will be delivered from September 20 with voting closing at noon on October 12. The new mayor, councillors and community board members should be known that evening. If you are standing for election in the local body elections in Northland in October, or you are hosting a meet the candidates event let us know at elections@northernadvocate.co.nz.

Whangarei Parkinson's conference

Parkinson's UPBEAT conference is being held this coming weekend in Whangarei for the first time. The conference is from Friday to Sunday at the Distinction Hotel and Conference Centre on Riverside Dr. This is the first time Northland has hosted this conference. The focus on early onset of Parkinson's is timely, in light of the latest research findings - much of these emanating from NZ - that the earlier that medical interventions are applied the slower the progression of Parkinson's. The conference is also an opportunity for leading NZ researchers to pass on their findings to people with Parkinson's in NZ. For more details email northland@parkinsons.org.nz.

First Maori Midwife College president

Nicole Pihema of Ngapuhi and Te Rarawa descent is the first Maori President, and is currently the chairperson for the Te Taitokerau region of the NZ College of Midwives. "I am honoured to have been elected to this important role and look forward to getting my teeth into the many issues challenging our profession at this key time in our history," Pihema said. She is a Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) midwife in the Bay of Islands and has been a registered midwife since 2010. She currently has many and varied roles related to midwifery and maternity and has also worked in New Zealand and Australia in Core (hospital-based) midwifery roles. Pihema is a key member of the College of Midwives team working with the Ministry regarding the co-design of a new, more sustainable funding model to replace the Section 88 system.