TODAY

• Naughty North Comedy Club - Midwinter Xmas at The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei, 7pm–9pm.

• Heritage Talk Series - Chasing Silver at Whangarei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, 12.30pm–1.30pm. Looking at the early history of mining at Puhipuhi.

• English for Everyday Living at Multicultural Whangarei, 71 Bank St, 9am–12.30pm. Practise Speaking - Listening - Reading - Writing.

• Dargaville English Classes at Te Roroa Learning Assistance, 122 Victoria St, 9am–11am.

• Overnight Cruise in the Bay of Islands. The Rock Adventure Cruise, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, starting at 4pm. Get on the The Rock NZ boat for the most action-packed Bay of Islands cruise.

Advertisement

• Butters 6th Birthday with 5k at The Old Stone Butter Factory, from 9pm.

SATURDAY

• Delete All, 99Ghosts, The Betty Stevens Band at The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8pm.

• Matariki Dawn at Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, SH14, Whangarei from 6am–7.30am.

• Saturday Night Slipmat Sessions, with live DJs at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, 7pm.

• Mangonui Craft Market, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Dr, 9am–2pm.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market at The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, 8.30am–1pm.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation) at OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangarei, 9.30am–11am.

SUNDAY

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, 6pm.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, 7.30pm–10.30pm.

• Sunday Market, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, 7am–11am.

• Tikipunga Community Market, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, 7am–11.30am.

• Body&Brain Yoga, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangarei, 2pm–3.30pm.

• Citrus Workshop, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, 3pm–5pm. Including salting, pickling and baking.

COMING UP

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangarei, Monday, 4pm–5.15pm.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Monday, 6pm–7.15pm.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Multicultural Whangarei, 71 Bank St, Tuesday, 1pm–3pm.

• Beer Club with Tuatara, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei, Wednesday, 6pm–8pm.

• Onepū, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangarei, Wednesday, 7pm–8pm. Maori contemporary dance.

• Spinach Plunderers, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Wednesday, 7.30pm–9.30pm.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Wednesday, 6pm–7.15pm.

• Fundraiser Auction Handbag Heaven, Cafler Suite, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangarei, Thursday, 5pm–7pm. Fabulous bags being auctioned for Northland's Dress for Success.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz