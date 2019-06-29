SUPGettyImages-769718545.JPG
The whare was looking way more inviting. Getty Images

SUPGettyImages-512984481.JPG
A good supply of firewood is not always easy to come by. Getty Images


48 Hours columnist Jodi Bryant tackles a hot topic as winter sets in.

Apparently we're undergoing a major rodent infestation as rat numbers double and seek warmth in our homes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But up until this week, they certainly weren't coming near my abode. The temperatures plunged and suddenly firewood was in hot demand.

I'd ordered mine the week before this cold snap with a delivery for Monday and timed it to arrive before the kids got home

Related articles: