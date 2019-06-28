

Twenty-one events have been announced for Northland as police collect firearms handed in during the buyback and amnesty.

Police Minister Stuart Nash announced this week 192 events, including 21 in Northland, will be held during the first three months.

"These collection events are at community sites that will be familiar to locals. Police want to make it as easy as possible for firearms owners to take part," Nash said.

"We have heard from firearms owners that they have busy lives and just want to get the handover done easily with minimum fuss. Police have provided guidance and advice about how to ensure the process goes smoothly."

Most of the details could be completed online by filling out a notification form so on the day firearms owners could turn up with their personalised reference number, bank account details, firearms licence and photo ID.

The firearms should be cleared of ammunition and in a carry bag.

"Police want to work closely with firearms owners to help them comply with the law. The prohibition of military style semi-automatics was not directed at the vast majority of law abiding firearms owners. It was designed to ensure the events of 15 March never happen again," Nash said.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said as police prepared for the collections events he assured the public the events were well planned with strong safety measures in place that would allow people to hand in their firearms in an efficient manner.

The Police website will be regularly updated and it is important people check it often for updates.

Northland dates and venues:

17 July Waipu Rugby Club, 5 St Marys Rd, 3 - 7pm

18 July Maungaturoto Community, Hall View St, 3 - 7pm

23 July Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park Street, 3 - 7pm

24 July Barge Park, Maunu, 3 - 7pm

30 July Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch Street, 3 - 7pm

31 July Kerikeri Sports Complex, Corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3 - 7pm

6 August Kaitaia RSA, 18 Matthews Ave, 3 - 7pm

7 August Houhora Big Game Fishing Club, 4126 Far North Road, Pukenui, 3 - 7pm

8 August Kaeo Rugby Club, 40 Whangaroa Rd, 3 - 7pm

15 August Onerahi Bowling Club, 35 Hinemoa St, 3 - 7pm

16 August Bledisloe Domain, Haruru Falls Rd, Paihia, 3 - 7pm

21 August Maungakaramea Mid-Western Rugby Club, 13 Tangihua Rd, 3 - 7pm

25 August Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am - 3pm

28 August Waipu Rugby Club, 5 St Marys Rd, 3 - 7pm

4 September Whangarei Barge Park Barge Park, Maunu3 - 7pm

10 September Broadwood Community Hall, 3 - 7pm

11 September Kaitaia RSA, 18 Mathews Ave, 3 - 7pm

17 September Kerikeri Sports Complex, Corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3 - 7pm

18 September Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch St, 3 - 7pm

24 September Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park St, 3 - 7pm

29 September Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am - 3pm