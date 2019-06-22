The photography of some talented young Northlanders is on display in Whangārei.
Treasure Trove, an exhibition of works from around 30 students from Whangārei Boys' High School and Whangārei Girls' High School, is on at the Shutter Room Gallery in the city until July 13.
Claire Fleming, Art Photography tutor at Boys' High, said the work was from last year's Year 12 students from the school and this year's Year 12 students at Girls' High.
Fleming said the exhibition was about showing the students' collection of works.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to the opening night this week.
