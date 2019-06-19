

A Northland sharemilker who was secretly filmed allegedly violently and repeatedly hitting cows with various weapons, including a steel pipe, has pleaded not guilty to charges in court.

Mike Luke, 61, of Mangapai, is facing six charges relating to the ill treatment of animals under the Animal Welfare Act.

The charges were laid by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) late last year after receiving footage of Luke allegedly hitting cows with a pipe and other implements on a Mangapai property, including in the milking shed.

Footage of the alleged abuse, covertly recorded and given to farm animal advocacy group Farmwatch, showed the animals being hit on the head and legs with farm tools and

weapons.

MPI had earlier investigated claims that Luke had struck cows on the rump with a length of plastic pipe, but ceased its inquiry because of a lack of evidence.

Farmwatch had been gathering evidence since May last year and then passed fresh alleged evidence to MPI, asking it to undertake another investigation that resulted in the charges.

The animal advocate demanded MPI be stripped of its animal welfare responsibilities and an independent animal welfare ministry be set up instead. It also called on the government to strengthen the Search and Surveillance Act so that cameras can be placed in all dairy sheds and slaughterhouses.

The unidentified farm owner at Mangapai issued a statement through Dairy NZ, saying as life-long and committed dairy farmers they were shocked and deeply saddened by the video footage.

Luke had been removed from all duties requiring unsupervised contact with stock as soon as the video footage came to light.

He will re-appear for a callover in the Whangārei District Court on July 5.

The maximum penalty for the wilful ill-treatment of an animal is five years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $100,000 for an individual, or both, and $500,000 for a body corporate.