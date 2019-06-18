An empty school bus went off the road after it's believed the driver struck a patch of diesel on Pataua North Rd.

A Ritchies Bus spokesman confirmed the bus went off the road about 3pm on Monday and the driver was not injured. The company were working on getting the bus back on the road today using a crane. The spokesman said children had been dropped off and the driver was on his way to collect a second load when the bus went off the road. Another bus was dispatched to complete the school run. Fulton Hogan workers were on the scene shortly after the crash to remove the diesel from the road surface.



Woolf's book launch

Well-known entertainer, and long-time Northland resident, Ray Woolf will launch his autobiography in Kerikeri tomorrow.

Woolf said the book - Hey Woolfie, Welcome to the World - written with Roger Booth is his story from birth, concentrating on his 60 years in the entertainment industry as a singer and actor, mainly in NZ but also a couple of years in bands in London before he came here in 1962.

The book will be launched at the Kerikeri Retirement Village Social Club tomorrow from 2.30pm.

Woolf will also perform at the Friday Night Jazz Club, at the Centre, in Kerikeri on Friday from 6pm to 9pm with the Mike Walker Trio.

Young people on charges

Four male teenagers have been charged over the aggravated robbery of Kamo Super Liquor. Whangārei police carried out five search warrants yesterday and arrested two 18-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. All four have been charged with aggravated robbery with the oldest also facing a charge of aggravated wounding. The teens were held in custody overnight and were to appear in Whangārei Court today. Police thanked members of the public who helped with the investigation into the robbery on May 23.

Fell off the back of a ute

A Northland man is in hospital with a broken arm and leg after he says he fell off the back of a ute.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the man was spotted in a ditch on Otiria Rd, Kaikohe, on Tuesday about 5.40pm. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He is 28 and comes from Dargaville.

Man in critical condition

A 55-year-old man believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest while out walking in Whangārei was taken to hospital in critical condition. The man collapsed on Western Hills Drive, about 10am. The man was taken to Whangārei Hospital after St John staff arrived on the scene.

Teachers to vote

Primary teachers and principals and area school teachers begin voting today on whether to accept proposed settlements from the Ministry of Education, that would avert further strike action.

The secret online ballots for NZEI Te Riu Roa members will close at 6pm on June 25. The outcomes of the primary teacher and principal votes will be announced on June 26, with the area school teacher outcome announced on June 28.

Each group is voting on a separate proposed settlement. For member groups that vote to ratify, their new agreements will take effect from July 1.