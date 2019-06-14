

The centre winter programme gets under way with the Winter Interclub Sevens event starting this Saturday.

Play will be at Onerahi and Hikurangi starting at 9am.

Ten teams are entered as follows:

At Onerahi: Whangārei, Kensington W, Kamo, Mangawhai, Kensington Men.

At Hikurangi: Ngunguru, Kensington 1; Kensington 2, Waipū, Whangārei.

The second day of this round robin event playing as singles, pairs and fours will be played on June 29.

Bowls NZ have announced that there will be seven teams competing in the Bowls3Five televised competition for 2019. This will be shown three nights a week on Sky Television in November.

The Bowls NZ Champion of Champion events will start at the beginning of July with singles, pairs and fours being played throughout the country at four different venues. All will be played at indoor stadiums.

The Centre AGM will be held on Sunday, June 23, commencing at 2pm at Bowls Whangārei headquarters. All clubs are asked to ensure that their delegate attends.

Clubs are also reminded that any changes to their open tournament programme schedules should be into the centre operations committee by June 30 for approval.

Please forward to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz as soon as possible. All club pages will be required by July 25 to enable them to be collated ready for the printing of the 2019-20 handbook.