A wind-powered car, a solar-powered oven and a wind turbine which powers a light in a Lego house.

You might be surprised to find out these science projects were created by 6-year-olds at Whangārei Primary School.

Junior students in rooms 2 and 3 were challenged by their teachers Bas Hauraki and Mark Adam to work with whānau to design, create and present a device that utilises one of the Earth's natural power resources - wind, sun, water or steam.

Hauraki said he was not sure what students would produce, but was blown away by the results.

"It was really neat to see when you believe in the kids, and their families, what they're able to produce," he said.

The students from rooms 2 and 3 at Whangārei Primary School have created some impressive science projects. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hauraki said the project was part of a unit inquiry focused on the natural world and its laws and patterns. In the previous weeks students learned how plants grow, and the natural instincts of animals.

He said it was important kids learned about this.

"I was testing their prior knowledge and I said to the kids 'do you know in the morning a man goes up to the Whangārei water falls and turns on a big tap and it turns on the waterfalls?'

"And I said 'at the end of the day he comes back and turns it off, and every day it does this.'

"I said to them 'is this true or false?' and all of them without hesitation said 'yes that's true'."

While the aim was for the children to work with their families, there was strict criteria so it didn't become a parent-dominated project.

The kids had to be involved in the concept design, they had to do 50 per cent of writing by hand, and they had to do some of the work.

Adam said he was amazed at the family engagement.

"Seeing the grandparents and extended family helping out as well as brothers and sisters. So in terms of that goal, that was definitely superseded I think."

Whangārei Primary School teachers Bas Hauraki - from room 2 - and Mark Adam - from room 3. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Aya Mulder, 6, created a wind turbine which generates a light in her Lego house. She said she had lots of fun working with her dad.

"There is a generator and inside the wires are the electrons, and the electrons make the light turn on," she said.

Khloe Dinsdale, who turned 7 yesterday, created a solar-powered oven with help from her mum.

"My project is about heating marshmallows and chocolate in the oven. In the oven we put a box so it can hold up, otherwise the sun wouldn't be able to reach to it. And then we put cellophane on.

"You put it in the sun and then it will shine on to it and the chocolate will melt," she said.

Meanwhile Basuru Liyanage, 6, made a wind-powered car.

"There's this cardboard piece that goes on an angle and there's a hole in here so when the wind goes into it, it powers it to make it go," he said explaining his project.

Hauraki said initially the classes were going to have one presentation night but following positive reaction from parents, they opened the class up to other teachers and students.

"They were just baffled at what 6-year-olds could produce."