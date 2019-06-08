

A Northlander is in the running to be named 2019 FMG Young Farmer of the Year – People's Choice Award winner and his fellow Northlanders can help.

Voting is officially open for the 2019 FMG Young Farmer of the Year – People's Choice Award, which has seven finalists, including Northlander James Robertson.

Once again, Kiwis will have the chance to back their favourite Young Farmer, thanks to the People's Choice element, introduced by rural insurer, FMG in 2016.

"Since coming on board as the principal sponsor, FMG has looked at ways to build on the competitions popularity. The People's Choice helps the regional finalists showcase themselves as ambassadors; encouraging more young people into the industry," says FMG's chief client officer Andrea Brunner.

Advertisement

"For us, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year finalists represent some of the best young talent we have in the industry, and we wanted to help build up their professional profile and seek opportunities to become leaders and positive influencers in the rural sector,'' she said.

''This award also gives people a chance to get more involved with the competition. Rural and provincial communities are fiercely loyal, and this award gives people a chance to show that loyalty by backing their favourite competitor."

Each of the seven finalists has established their own Facebook page, have their face and name plastered on a billboard within their region and have received a "101" on how to market themselves and seek opportunities to raise their professional profile.

The finalists have the support of FMG, New Zealand Young Farmers and their local clubs, and are only limited by their imagination so long as they positively promote the rural sector and showcase themselves as young leaders in the industry.

Everyone who votes goes into the draw to win a prize and the winning finalist will also pick up $1000 for their Young Farmers Club.

Voting can be done by visiting https://www.fmg.co.nz/peopleschoice/

The seven finalists are: Robertson - Northern region; Alan Harvey – Aorangi; Joseph Watts – East Coast; Matt McRae – Otago/Southland; Alex Field – Taranaki/Manawatu; Georgie Lindsay – Tasman and Emma Dangen – Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

Voting will be open right up until the winner is announced at the 51st FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Hawke's Bay, July 4-6.