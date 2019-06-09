Kohukohu's 114-year-old, heritage-listed hall is one of two important Hokianga community buildings due to reopen this month after a major refurbishment.

The Far North District Council has completed repiling the subfloor in the supper room and kitchen, and is now finishing the new cladding and roof repairs as well as installing extra downpipes and LED lighting.

FNDC asset manager Andy Finch said work on Kohukohu Hall began in March.

Its high ceiling and large floor area meant it could easily accommodate events such as indoor sports and weekend markets.

''Unfortunately, rain has got in through the roof creating damp areas and making the hall less popular for community events in recent years."

The current work would repair water damage and improve other aspects of the building, while LED lights would boost illumination levels.

The height of the ceiling meant scissor lifts had to be used to replace blown light bulbs so LED lights would use less power and save money on maintenance because they lasted longer.

The hall still needed more work with initial repiling work revealing the main hall also had to be relevelled.

That would take place after a project plan and budget had been finalised, Finch said.

Meanwhile, repairs to Horeke Hall were expected to be complete by the end of June.

The council had repiled the hall and was recladding and repainting the exterior. Water-damaged particle board flooring in the entrance and kitchen was also being replaced.

Other improvements included new window and door joinery, new carpet and lino, and new LED lighting.