More than 120 works on show at stunning Sculpture Northland event

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing co-ordinator Sally Spicer says Void Within, by Leonard Ross, is already getting a lot of photographs taken ahead of Sculpture Northland this weekend.

Art lovers are in for a real treat this weekend with some stunning works among the 125 sculptures by 45 artists on display at Sculpture Northland.

The major fundraiser for Whangārei Quarry Gardens brings together artists from around the region to display their latest works.

Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing co-ordinator Sally Spicer said this year promised to be an excellent show, with artworks large and small, magnificent and unassuming, and everything in between.

Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing coordinator Sally Spicer with a peacock sculpture that is one of the many at the Sculpture Northland exhibition on Saturday and Sunday.
The artworks are on display, and for sale, at the Quarry Gardens from 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Spicer was looking forward to seeing the excitement the sculptures would generate.

She said there had already been plenty of people looking at them during the week and she expected plenty of interest over the weekend.

Some of the sculptures on display at the Whangārei Quarry Gardens in the Sculpture Northland event.
There are a few extra features for Sculpture Northland this year, including:

The Woven Bridge: a community art project where people are invited to weave nature on to the huge bridge loom.

The Cash and Carry Zone: smaller artworks that can be bought and taken then and there.

The Bum Art Trail, a collaborative work by The Painted Butts Gang, is among the 120-plus artworks on display at the Sculpture Northland event this weekend.
Artists in residence: Rod Cunliffe and Gabriela Weber will be demonstrating their processes during the exhibition days

There will also be sculptures by Kamo Intermediate School students, raffle prizes and, of course, a plant sale.

These works by Amie Redpath stand in a beautiful backdrop at the Quarry Gardens for Sculpture Northland.
Spicer said there was also a people’s choice award for which visitors were invited to vote for their favourite sculpture.

For more information, go to: www.whangareigardens.org.nz/sculpture-northland.

This work by artist Pete Bremmer is one of the many on display at the Whangārei Quarry Gardens in the Sculpture Northland event.
These bathing beauty sculptures were enjoying the rain at Whangārei Quarry Gardens on Friday ahead of the public viewing them on Saturday and Sunday.
This fabulous peacock by Rod Cunliffe will turn heads at the Sculpture Northland event this weekend.
There’s a whale of a tale going on at Whangārei Quarry Gardens, where the Sculpture Northland event is being held this weekend.
Rod Cunliffe will be one of the artists in residence at Sculpture Northland, in Whangārei Quarry Gardens, this weekend.
Void Within, by Leonard Ross, occupies an outstanding spot at Whangārei Quarry Gardens.
One of the 120-plus artworks in this weekend’s Sculpture Northland event at Whangārei Quarry Gardens.
Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing co-ordinator Sally Spicer checks out artist Amie Redpath’s stunning work at the Sculpture Northland event in the gardens.
