Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing co-ordinator Sally Spicer says Void Within, by Leonard Ross, is already getting a lot of photographs taken ahead of Sculpture Northland this weekend.

Art lovers are in for a real treat this weekend with some stunning works among the 125 sculptures by 45 artists on display at Sculpture Northland.

The major fundraiser for Whangārei Quarry Gardens brings together artists from around the region to display their latest works.

Whangārei Quarry Gardens events and marketing co-ordinator Sally Spicer said this year promised to be an excellent show, with artworks large and small, magnificent and unassuming, and everything in between.

The artworks are on display, and for sale, at the Quarry Gardens from 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Spicer was looking forward to seeing the excitement the sculptures would generate.