Police have released security camera photos in a bid to identify four people involved in the aggravated robbery of a Kamo liquor store where a man was hit across the face with fence palings.

Alcohol and cigarettes were stolen during the robbery of Kamo Super Liquor store, on Three Mile Bush Rd, May 23, about 7.45pm.

Detective Constable Logan Matheson has also released pictures of a man they want to identify and a white ute they want public help identify as well.

Do you recognise this vehicle?

"CCTV footage has been obtained of this vehicle prior to the robbery and captures it turning left from Three Mile Bush Rd on to Kamo Rd," Matheson said.

"A person of interest is clearly visible in the rear seat of the vehicle. Police would like to identify and speak to the male seen sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle."

If you know this man the police would like to hear from you.

Police would also like more information on the white vehicle, believed to be a 2000-2004 Toyota Hilux twin cab diesel.

"Of note are the distinctive aftermarket wheels that can be seen in the images," Matheson said.

Four people rushed into the store, two armed with fence palings. The staff member was immediately struck with the white picket fence palings, suffering a cut to his face that required hospital treatment.

The photos show the robbers have pulled hoods over their heads and covered the lower half of their faces with bandannas. Two people are wielding the fence palings above their heads and the staff member can be seen in the photos as well.

Two men armed with white picket fence palings enter Super Liquor Kamo.

Matheson said the four people then fled from the store on to Clark Rd before crossing Three Mile Bush Rd and making their way through a property to a waiting vehicle on Lillian St, the same street the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade is.

"Witnesses have seen this vehicle waiting at the end of Lillian St and a male wearing a hi-visibility yellow top with two silver reflective stripes on it before the offenders have returned to the vehicle."

Police believe the same people were involved in an attempted robbery at the Tikipunga Super Liquor Store, on Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, the same night.

About 7.10pm four people approached the entry of the store but failed to gain entry as a staff member inside locked the doors. The four ran off through a walkway that leads into the Cobham Place Reserve.

One of four people involved in the aggravated robbery of Super Liquor Kamo

Officers suspect they fled to a vehicle waiting at the end of Cobham Pl or around Spedding Rd area.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Cobham Place or Spedding Rd, Tikipunga, about 7pm on Thursday, May 23 or Lillian St, Kamo, about 7.40pm.

Information can be given to Detective Constable Logan Matheson at the Whangārei Police Station on (09) 430 4500 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111, case reference 190524/4209.