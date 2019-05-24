Whangārei Girls' High School's senior students are taking a break from contemporary theatre to present two classic seasons of suspense.

Each year the year 13 drama students perform and put together a captivating show. This year they will be doing the same but with two shows - one this week, and another in August.

This week's show is Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott.

The utterly chilling 1960s classic involves a body, a basement flat, a doll packed with drugs and three conmen; one of them a ruthless psychopath handy with a switchblade.

Wait Until Dark has been performed in theatres all over the world and is recognised as one of the most genuinely terrifying stage plays ever written.

Not be missed, Wait Until Dark has a superb cast led by Merlia de Ridder as the blind Susy and Georgia Harold in the role of Roat, the most frightening villain of 20th century theatre.

They along with, Pippa Saunders, Brooke Remnant, Caitlin Morris and Willow Koller will deliver a gripping evening of nail-biting drama that audiences are unlikely to forget.

It's your last chance to get in to see the show which plays in the Hall Theatre at Whangārei Girls' High School today and tomorrow from 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

It's recommended that children under 16 attend with friends or with an adult as some scenes in are truly terrifying.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students.

Punters are advised to call 09 430 4460 to book. Some seats for door sales will be held for each performance.