

For some months now, Camilla McMillan Bergman has been making the round trip from Kerikeri to Whangārei several times a week in pursuit of her passion.

It's hundreds of kilometres for no pay, but she says her starring role in the upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera is worth it.

"The drive is usually the time I warm up - practising the songs and going over my lines," she said.

The 33-year-old mother of two has taken on the demanding role of Christine Daae in Whangārei Theatre Company's production of Phantom, which opens at Forum North on June 6.

Her character is the love interest of not only The Phantom, creeping around in

the bowels of the Paris Opera, but also her past admirer Viscount Raoul de Chagny.

McMillan Bergman arrived in Kerikeri from the United Kingdom with her family in 1991. Her parents signed the entire family up to the theatre company, and she began singing in her primary school choir when she was 6 years old.

At 12, she was a semifinalist on the TV show McDonald's Young Entertainers singing Think of Me from Phantom.

Songs from the show came into her life again when she was a guest vocalist performing duets with the late Rob Guest during his tour of New Zealand in 2006.

She said the musical is close to her heart, so it was very exciting when, 20 years on, her dad spotted the advertisement for Phantom auditions in Whangārei - it was an irresistible opportunity.

"Performing for a live audience is an incredible experience. There are no re-takes or edits," she said.

With two young children, it's been a few years since McMillan Bergman's been able to make the time for such a big show, and she almost missed her chance because of family commitments.

After a talk with the Whangārei Theatre Company production team, she was eventually able to try out.

"I was over the moon. Musicals take us on a magical journey - the singing, acting, dancing and of course, the costumes."

McMillan Bergman lives near Kerikeri with husband Max and children Finn, 5, and Ella, 3. She said it takes a lot to balance her commitments to the show and to her family.

"I'm lucky to have such a very patient husband," she said

Performances will be held at 7.30pm on June 6, 8, 13, 15, 19 and 22, with a 2pm matinee on June 16.



Visit www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz/current showfor more information, including where to buy tickets.