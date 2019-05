TODAY

• Weber Bros Circus, 7.30pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Dr, Whangārei

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, 8.30pm, Collards Bar, CNR SH1 & Whangatane Dr, Kaitaia.

• Sharmel Cook & Motown40fourty: Double Act, 4pm-11.55pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music With I See Red, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

• Wait Until Dark, 7pm, Hall Theatre at Whangārei Girls' High School.

SATURDAY

• Weber Bros Circus, 2pm, 7.30pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Dr, Whangārei

• NZ Music Month Rock Showcase Feat Tempist Fujit & Glow Becky, 8pm-11.55pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant, Cnr Cobham & Kerikeri Rds, Kerikeri.

• Jazz By the Sea, 6pm-9pm, Whangārei Cruising Club, 212 Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• Thelonious Punk, 2pm-4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Trash 2 Flash Wearable Arts Show 2019, 4pm-8m, Whangaroa College, Leigh St, Kaeo.

• NZ Music Month Open Mic, 7pm-10pm, Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara St, Dargaville.

• Saturday Night Slipmat Sessions, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Dr, Mangonui.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Elements of Nature Meditation Workshop, 9am-10am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Decorated Cups and Saucers Workshop, 10am-3pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Aspire to Inspire Youth Expo 2019, 11am-3pm, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, 12 Murdoch Cres, Whangārei.

• Wait Until Dark, 7pm, Hall Theatre at Whangārei Girls' High School.

< h2>SUNDAY

• Weber Bros Circus, 1pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Dr, Whangārei

• Decorated Cups and Saucers Workshop, 10am-3pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Community Planting Day, 10am-2pm, Tanner Place Tanner Pl, Whangārei.

• A French Flavour, 3pm-5pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Body&Brain Yoga, 2pm-3.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Relaxation and Meditation, 10am-1pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Wait Until Dark, 2pm, Hall Theatre at Whangārei Girls' High School.

COMING UP

• Mindset Mondays, Monday, May 27, 10am-11.30am, Yoga Circle, 26 Central Ave, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, May 27, 12pm-2pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, May 27, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Road, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, May 27, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, May 28, 12pm-1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), Tuesday, May 28, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, May 28, 10am-1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto.

• Raw Sessions @OneOneSix - NZ Music Month, Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, OneOneSix, 116 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Weber Bros Circus, Wednesday, May 29 to Monday, June 3, Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Magic of Motivation Seminar, Wednesday, May 29, 7pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Class, Wednesday, May 29, 12pm-1pm, Big Tree Studio, 28 Vine St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, May 29, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere.

• Naughty North Comedy Club - May Oh My!, 7.30pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Advertisement

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz