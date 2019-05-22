Empowering girls

Advocate and entrepreneur Alexia Hilbertidou, or GirlBoss, will be in Whangārei this month speaking with girls and empower them to "run the world". Hilbertidou has met the Queen, flown with Nasa, spoken at more than 50 events in New Zealand and overseas, and founded New Zealand's largest organisation for young women. And she's achieved all of them at the age of 20. Her GirlBoss workshop will be at Whangārei Girls' High School this Friday, May 24, with sessions from 9am to 11am and 11.15am to 1.15pm; then at Kamo High School on the following Friday, May 31, from 9am to 11am then 11.30am to 1.30pm. For more about the GirlBoss workshops, visit https://www.girlboss.nz/

Fanworm in Town Basin

A single Mediterranean fanworm was detected for the first time in the Town Basin during a survey of Whangārei Harbour this week. No new-to-New Zealand species were detected. The survey is part of a national surveillance programme searching for non-native marine organisms. The single specimen was disposed of onshore. No new-to-Northland invasive species were found. Two baseline surveys were completed in 2002 at Town Basin Marina and Whangārei Port and Marsden Point. New Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) reports have been published on topics including in-water vessel cleaning testing frameworks and biofouling treatment.

Focus on woman's death

An investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Kerikeri woman on State Highway 1 this month is continuing. Matire Kareko died about 10pm on May 8 just north of Okaihau. It is understood the southbound car she was a passenger in had stopped on the wrong side of the highway. She had got out of the car and was standing on the verge when the driver of a northbound car saw a vehicle parked in the wrong lane, swerved left to avoid a head-on collision but struck Kareko instead. She died despite the attempts of other motorists to save her. The occupants of the northbound car were injured but not seriously. Police have interviewed all other witnesses but have so far been unable to speak to the driver of the car Kareko was in due to a medical condition unrelated to the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Advertisement

Poultry and pigeons on show

The Whangārei Poultry and Pigeon Club is having its annual show this weekend. The show will be held at the Badminton Hall, in Porowini Ave, Whangārei, on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to noon. Hundreds of birds will be on show and others are for sale. Entry is $5 for adults with children free.