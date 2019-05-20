Hats for Headway Day

Brain Injury Association Northland is urging people to "Have A Think" about what is under their hats for Hats for Headway Day. Organisers of the fundraiser want people to wear a funny hat on Friday and make a donation to help those living with a brain injury live a better life. For many years the Headway UK (the Brain Injury Association UK) has run its annual awareness/appeal day with a Hats for Headway theme. As a symbol, the hat could be considered the crowning glory but also in many practical ways, a protective adornment. The association urges anybody and everybody to wear a hat of some sort - be it daft, creative, flamboyant, minimalist, extraordinary or just a knotted handkerchief. To make a donation go to https://givealittle.co.nz/org/bianorthland, or thorough ASB 12 30930207556 00 code HAT.

Truck crash

A truck had an accident on Kioreroa Rd, Whangārei yesterday.

A road sign, a tree and a lamp post on a Whangārei road came off second best when the driver of a light truck (below) mowed them down yesterday. Police were called to Kioreroa Rd about 10.40am after the east-bound truck veered off the road. Police confirmed the driver of the truck, which was carrying a load of timber, was not injured.

Principals' vote

Two Te Tai Tokerau school principals are standing for election to the New Zealand Principals' Federation. Brendan Morrisey, from Kaitaia Primary, is standing for the national executive, while Leanne Otene, from Manaia View School, Whangārei, is standing for the executive and for the position of vice-president. They had the full support of Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman, who said it was important the executive included people who knew and understood the region's problems and needs.

Playground opens

The Te Kopuru Domain Fitness Playground is opening on Sunday from 12pm - 2pm. Free events will included a sausage sizzle, lolly scramble and drawing competition. The playground is the first major addition to the domain, on Norton St, by the Te Kopuru Community Trust.