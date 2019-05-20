Street food goes down well in Whangarei if Saturday's inaugural Street Food Station event is anything to go by.

The first Whangarei Street Food Station was held at the Old Railway, in Railway Rd, Whangarei on Saturday, with a variety of food stalls selling their wares.

But as well as the food there was also plenty of entertainment for the whole family. For details of the next event check out the Street Food Station Facebook page.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to check out the tastes and smells.

From Coastal Kitchen were Amy Bazeley, Leila Amos and Chook Johnson at Street Food Station.

Food stall holders Peter and Jose Stowers, and Roxanne Reihana.

Aorangi Stokes and Ta Arahi Stokes, 3, from Whangarei

Nathan Calker from Onerahi performs at the Street Food Station.