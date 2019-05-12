

More than 80 Year 7-10 students put their fitness, teamwork and map-reading skills to the test on Friday in the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) Orienteering Championships in Kerikeri.

The competitors, from eight schools in Bream Bay, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Okaihau, had to locate a series of checkpoints hidden in forest and farmland around Springbank School, both as individuals and in teams of four. Photos by Peter de Graaf.

Kaikohe Christian School's Maketu Clarke, 13, from Moerewa, puts on some pace. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School's Coll McFadden, 10, from Opua, stops to get his bearings. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School 12-year-olds Ella-Mae McCarthy and Ruben Kistemaker, both form Kerikeri, spring to the next checkpoint. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Nazarith Nordstand from Kaikohe Christian School. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bream Bay College students Amber Arden, 11, left, and Ebony Antony-Connor, 12, search for the next checkpoint. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Don't trip! Springbank School's Hunter Blakeman, 12, flies along the track oblivious to an untied shoelace. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maia Harris, 11, from Okaihau College, puts on a burst of speed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bream Bay College student Luke Robinson, 13, stops to consult his map. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Huanui College's Oliver Heswall, 13, from Glenbervie, knows where he's going. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School's Zoe Wells, 10, clips her card at a checkpoint to prove she's found it. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thirteen-year-olds Teghan Pram, left, and Jess Andrews from Bream Bay College. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Springbank School's Seth Evans, 12, from Taupo Bay, heads back to base after locating his second checkpoint. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fourteen-year-old Ooy Pungpho from Springbank School. Photo / Peter de Graaf