More than 80 Year 7-10 students put their fitness, teamwork and map-reading skills to the test on Friday in the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) Orienteering Championships in Kerikeri.
The competitors, from eight schools in Bream Bay, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Okaihau, had to locate a series of checkpoints hidden in forest and farmland around Springbank School, both as individuals and in teams of four. Photos by Peter de Graaf.