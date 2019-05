A Hatea River Hikoi was organised in Whangārei as part of New Zealand Archaeological Week.

The walk 'n' talk event was led Whangārei Boys High School with back up from Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards.

A group of people interested in learning about the area on the edge of the Hatea River opposite the Discovery Settlers Hotel headed along on Saturday for the informative tour.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham joined in the hikoi.

People on the 'walk 'n' talk' make their way down to the river's edge.

Whangārei Boys' High School's deputy principal Allister Gilbert addresses the group.

Features in the area include early gardening and habitations, and illustrate how people have changed the landscape over the centuries.

Heritage New Zealand Northland area manager Bill Edwards.