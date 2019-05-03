A secret Crown witness has begun giving evidence in the trial of two people accused of importing a large quantity of methamphetamine into Northland.

The witness' name and any details that could lead to his identity has been suppressed.

He's giving evidence in the High Court at Whangārei from an undisclosed location via closed circuit television in the trial of Stevie Cullen and Salaima Fakaosilea.

Both have pleaded not guilty to single charges of importing meth on Ninety Mile Beach and participating in an organised criminal group.

They jury will hear from 44 Crown witnesses including police officers, Far North locals and telecommunications experts over five weeks.

Officer-in-charge of police investigation into the importation of 501kg of meth, Detective Sergeant Michael Beal, took the witness stand yesterday and will again give evidence later on in the trial.

The Crown witness with name suppression will continue his evidence on Monday morning.

Justice Christine Gordon reminded the jury not to discuss the case with anyone other than fellow jurors before the court adjourned yesterday afternoon.