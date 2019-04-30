A Whangārei man who has being playing Lotto since it began has become the region's latest millionaire.

The man has claimed the winning $1 million Lotto First Division ticket sold at Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto for the April 20 draw - the latest in a streak of Lotto luck in Northland.

The man got the surprise of his life last week when he finally got around to checking the ticket he had sitting on his car dash.

"I had no idea my local Lotto store had sold the big one - let alone that the ticket I had been driving around with all week was worth that much."

Advertisement

Driving back from a friend's place, the man spotted the ticket and pulled into the next Lotto store to check it.

"When it went through the Lotto machine, the Lotto lady told me I had won a prize and that I better take a seat. I honestly I thought I might've won $1000 - it didn't even dawn on me that it could be more."

Sitting out the back of the Lotto store, the man finally learnt how lucky his ticket really was.

"It was such a shock to the system. I got a bit teary - there was a lot of emotion - you never ever think it's going to be you."

The man, who has since tucked his winnings away safely, attributes his good fortune to the new spot he had tucked his ticket away.

"I was always putting my tickets in my wallet and getting them all crumpled, but the Lotto lady told me to keep them nice and flat so they're easier to check. Well - it turns out her advice was a good luck charm, as I changed things up and the very next ticket I bought was the winner."

The $1 million win is the latest in a string of wins for Northland players - including a strike player who won $500,000 just three days prior.

So far this year Northland players have scooped 10 First Division Lotto, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins and 16 Lotto and Powerball Second Division prizes.

Countdown Dargaville, Sunnyside Foodmarket and Pak N Save Whangārei have each sold several of the big winning tickets.