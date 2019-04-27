On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Photographer Tania Whyte who works part time for the Northern Advocate never goes anywhere without her camera gear. Here she shares a bird's eye view of Whangārei she took during a recreational flight. The stunning images say a great deal about the growing city's place on the edge of a beautiful and vulnerable harbour and coast.