Photographer Tania Whyte who works part time for the Northern Advocate never goes anywhere without her camera gear. Here she shares a bird's eye view of Whangārei she took during a recreational flight. The stunning images say a great deal about the growing city's place on the edge of a beautiful and vulnerable harbour and coast.

Skimming above water towards Whangārei Heads.
Skimming above water towards Whangārei Heads.
Whangārei Heads and Port. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Marsden Point oil refinery and log port. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Marsden Point oil refinery and log port. Photo / Tania Whyte
Kissing Point reclamation work. Photo / Tania Whyte
Kissing Point reclamation work. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Taurikura. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Taurikura. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangarei City and Town Basin 17 April 2019 Northern Advocate Photograph by Tania Whyte.
Whangarei City and Town Basin 17 April 2019 Northern Advocate Photograph by Tania Whyte.
Whangārei City and Town Basin. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei City and Town Basin. Photo / Tania Whyte
Disruptions to traffic due to roadworks at Parua Bay, Manganese Point. Photo / Tania Whyte
Disruptions to traffic due to roadworks at Parua Bay, Manganese Point. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Onerahi Airport. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Onerahi Airport. Photo / Tania Whyte
Dicksons Quarry. Photo / Tania Whyte
Dicksons Quarry. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Taurikura. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Heads and Port Taurikura. Photo / Tania Whyte