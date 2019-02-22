TODAY

• Live Jazz with John Leigh Calder, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club - Evan Silva & Silva Service, 5pm-8pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-9pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

Advertisement

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm-8.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Square One, 6pm-8.30pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Learn to make Macrame with Kea & Co, 9.30am-11am and 1pm-2.30pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Freddie Mercury Tribute Show, 7.30pm-11pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Wild West Festival, 10am-3pm, Waimamaku Hall, 7232 SH12, Waimamaku, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Matarau School Country Fair 2019, 9am-1pm, Matarau School, Matarau Rd, Kamo, Whangārei.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Fireco Kai Iwi Lakes Triathlon, 8.15am, Taharoa Domain Kai Iwi Lakes Camping Ground, 296 Domain Rd, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Waikaraka Kayak Day, 10am-2pm, Waikaraka Council Reserve, 350-276 Whangārei Heads Rd, Whangārei.

• Morepork: Swampland, Dead Model, Wavepig, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Seaweek - EMR Reotahi Kayak Days, 12pm-3pm, Reotahi Bay Beach, Beach Rd, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Bay of Islands Bark in the Park - in aid of Bay of Islands Animal Rescue, 10am-3pm, United Kawakawa Rugby Club.

• Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival 2019, 10am-3pm, Hihiaua Peninsula, Whangārei.

• Market day for Grayson, 10am-2pm, Parua Bay Play Centre, 1396 Whangārei Heads Rd.

SUNDAY

• Basics of self-defense workshop, Sunday 10am-2.30pm, Whangārei Pipe Band Hall, Morningside, northlandbujinkan@gmail.com

• 2019 Northland Chinese Spring Festival, 5pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Crank Up Day, 9am-3pm, KiwiNorth, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Concert At the Station, 3pm-5.30pm, Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands.

• Learn to Skate, Roller Derby Style, 4pm-5pm, Bay Sports Grounds Waipapa, Harmony Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Seaweek - EMR Reotahi Snorkel Days, 1pm, Reotahi Bay Beach, Beach Rd, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 26, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• English for Everyday Living, Tuesday, February 26, 9am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, February 26, 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, February 26, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, February 26, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Kids' Creativity Space, Wednesday, February 27, 4pm, Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, February 28, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, February 28, 9.30am, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, February 28, 6pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, Whangārei.

• Continuing Clay: Hand-Building, Thursday, February 28, 2.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• After School Clay, Thursday, February 28, 4pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz.