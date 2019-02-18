Ferry should resume

The Hokianga Ferry should resume normal services today as repairs to one of its engines were due to be completed yesterday. Sailings of the Hokianga vehicle ferry were halted on Sunday as a precaution. Updates on when the service will commence, and on repairs to the vehicle ferry, will be posted on the council website at www.fndc.govt.nz and on its Facebook page when details are available. People can also phone the Contact Centre on 0800 920 029 for updates.

Home invasion charges

Three men accused of a violent Far North home invasion that left a man with rib and extensive facial injuries have appeared in court. A 54-year-old man was flown to Whangārei Hospital with what police described as rib and extensive facial injuries, which included broken bones, after he was allegedly assaulted at an address at Panguru in the early hours of Saturday. Three men were arrested and jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary. Three men appeared before Judge Ajit Singh in the Kaitaia District Court yesterday. Gilbert Morunga (44) and Pesi Saga were remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday next week and March 4 respectively, Morunga in Kaitaia, Saga in Whangārei, while Piringa Tawhai (27) was bailed to appear in Kaitaia on Thursday next week.

Online safety

A free event about keeping young people safe online is being held in Whangārei next month. At Netsafe Live, at Whangārei Girls High School on March 12, Netsafe education adviser Pauline Spence will speak about risks, challenges and opportunities of digital tech, and the practical ways people can help youth stay safe online. There are three session times: one for senior leaders/pastoral and e-learning leaders which runs from 1.30pm to 3pm; a teachers and learning partners session from 4pm to 5.30pm; and one for parents and whānau from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Visit https://www.netsafe.org.nz/the-kit/netsafe-live-whangarei/ for more information.

Easter Sunday trading

Whangārei District Council is set to deliberate on its local Easter Sunday shop trading policy and decide whether to adopt it or not on Thursday. The council adopted a statement of proposal for consultation on the issue in October last year. Consultation opened on October 31 and ran until November 28. Twenty-nine written submissions were received and two people spoke to their submissions at a council meeting in December. Under the policy, shops can choose to open or not, and employees can refuse to work on Easter Sunday.

Acting principal for college

Okaihau College has begun the new year under the leadership of acting principal Thomas Davison, who was appointed after long-serving principal Alan Forgie died suddenly and unexpectedly on January 18. He was flown to Auckland Hospital, where he underwent surgery, on January 16, but did not regain consciousness.