After a 30-year absence the Axemen Carnival is returning to Mangakahia today. The event was planned to run for the first time last year but it was rained off. The Axemen's Carnival is jointly organised with the Mangakahia Sports Complex, Poroti School and Maungaronga Marae. The carnival is planned to run every year from this year on. Alongside the axemen will be a day full of fun and entertainment for the whole family, with food, craft stalls, kidzone, music, competitions and lots of prizes to be won. The carnival is running from 10am to 2pm today at the sports complex.

Cash owner sought

A significant amount of cash handed into police by an honest person is still waiting for the owner to claim. The fistful of cash is being held by the lost property department at the Whangārei Police Station. The cash was found on December 21 last year on the south side of the road outside the Roadhouse Café on Springs Flat, State Highway 1. If you or someone you know owns the cash please call the lost property office on (09) 430 4703.

Pasifika Fusion Festival

The popular Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival — a showcase of cultural richness and diversity of the Pacific region — is returning to Whangārei this year. The event will again be held at the Hihiaua Peninsula in Whangārei on February 23 from 10am to 3pm. Each island nation will set up its own "village" around the site, to show their arts and crafts, serve up Pasifika delicacies, as well as provide entertainment and information. Entry to the festival is free.

Firefighters to Tasmania

Six firefighters from Whangārei left for Tasmania on Thursday to help fight bushfires that has burnt 55,000ha so far. The crew from Forest Protection Services replaced six colleagues from Whangārei who are returning home via Auckland this morning. The first group of about 21 New Zealand firefighters left on January 24 while those that left on Thursday are expected to be in Tasmania for 16 days. Forest Protection Services owner Kevin Ihaka is among the latest deployment.

Level 3 restrictions localised

The Kaipara District Council will impose level 3 water restrictions on the Dargaville/Bayleys (ie council supply) area, not across the whole district from Tuesday next week as earlier reported. Level 3 water restrictions ban sprinklers, irrigation systems or hoses to water gardens, and filling swimming pools from the reticulated supply. The council has also banned the use of trigger or hand-held hoses and water blasters for washing windows, vehicles, buildings or paths. Level 2 restrictions will be in place for the rest of the district.

Adult Day Centre milestone

Whangārei's Forget Me Not Adult Day Care Centre will celebrate its 25th anniversary next week. The centre, at 110 Boundary Rd, Tikipunga, will celebrate its silver anniversary in style with plenty of food an entertainment, with Mayor Sheryl Mai due to attend. The centre is a day care service and available to adults of all ages. Clients have an age range from 18-94 years including those who are young with disabilities, the elderly and frail, those with memory loss, head injuries and/ or other disabilities. The centre provides quality day care that enhances the welfare not only of the clients but also of the carers and families.

Equestrian-adventurer to speak

British equestrian-adventurer Tracey Elliot-Reep is about to tour New Zealand to promote her photographic books, and meet up with old friends. Elliot-Reep, a strong advocate for horse riding for therapy, will tour the country for several weeks sharing stories of her horse trekking adventures. She will speak in Whangārei on Tuesday night. Elliot-Reep will speak at the Salvation Army Hall in Aubrey St, Whangārei, at 7pm on Tuesday.