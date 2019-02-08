People are demanding traffic lights be installed in a town well-known for not having any before someone gets "hurt or killed" at the dangerous intersection.

The change.org petition requests that traffic lights to be installed at the Hokianga and Normanby road intersection in Dargaville. More than 600 people have signed in support.

The intersection is considered dangerous by many and there is even a Facebook page dedicated toward finding a solution. The page which has been around for seven years calls it the worst intersection in town and requests that a roundabout also be considered.



However, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has confirmed there are no immediate plans to build either, despite having previously said a "fried egg" roundabout would be installed three years ago.

NZ Transport Agency Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said plans for a fried egg roundabout in Dargaville at Normanby Rd (SH12) and Hokianga Rd were deferred until a more robust road surface is built on SH12 that will cope with heavy vehicles braking ahead of the proposed roundabout.



"The road upgrade and roundabout are not included in the 2018-21 National Land Transport Programme of work."

Joseph Welch, now a former Dargaville resident, created the petition because the intersection was dangerous.

"The wait time can be up to seven minutes to cross and there have been too many near misses with car vs car and car vs truck."

Welch believes the solution to this is to install lights to control the traffic flow.

"As it's already been established a roundabout is not possible due to the intersection size and the amount of trucks who use the road. Lights would provide a safer alternative.

"Decrease wait times. Decrease drivers becoming impatient and making rash decisions and provide safer motoring for all who use these roads.

"It will be very sad to see change take effect after someone is seriously hurt or killed instead of taking a more proactive approach," said Welch.



Lisa White signed the petition because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years, "and if we get traffic lights, we can get driver licences done here again."

Arapohue resident Joe Simpkin who created the Facebook page called "Dargaville Roundabout – Worst Intersection In Town", which has more than 400 supporters, said NZTA's response is not good enough.

"Like most things in this district it's time something was done. It's the biggest pain in the ass intersection in town. I try to avoid using it because of it, but frequently see frustration and near misses when I do."

"Unfortunately it may not get attention until serious damage or even death occurs."

Avant-Garde Pergola installed at Gardens

Those who love the Taha Awa Riverside gardens now have another reason to visit after an avant-garde pergola was recently erected.

Margaret Bishop, Lyn Trounson, Carolyn Beasley and John Bishop brought their skills together to create a new space for the community to enjoy at the Taha Awa Riverside Gardens. Photo/Supplied

The Dargaville Gardens Trust chairwoman Sheena McKenzie said the pergola was created to provide more shade in the garden, "and just another enjoyable space for the community to use".

"We owe a great deal of thanks to John and Margaret Bishop who donated their time towards its construction and also to past trustees Lyn Trouson and Carolyn Beazley for leading the project through to fruition."

McKenzie said the pergola was made using items they simply had lying around.

"They were parts surplus to the creation of the entrance to the gardens on Totara St, so John, an engineer by trade, has upgraded them and made them into a sturdy structure for the community to enjoy."

A tecomanthe (native vine) which has spectacular flowers is still yet to grow over it.

"I think it's awesome and when the plants grow over it, it's going to be lovely place to enjoy and relax in and it gives the garden a little something new."

Gold Coin Donation at Arapohue Show

Quite possibly the cheapest side shows rides in the country will be drawing crowds from around the district at this year's Arapohue show.

Equestrian competitors lining up at a previous year's Arapohue show. Photo/Supplied

Thanks to a pub charities grant, for just a gold coin donation show attendees will be able to enjoy side show rides at Northern Wairoa A&P Association's Arapohue show.

There will be a bouncy castle, a puppet show, water balls, quad bike rides, mini horse rides, jugglers and laughing clowns.

As well as all the usual farming related events such as equestrian riding competitions, farm animals being on show and various farm-related competitions as well as trade stalls.

The young farmers in the community are not forgotten either with competitions for kids aged under 8, such as the mini farmers competition, Agri Kids and Teen Ag (entry for this is free).

There will also be the usual indoor displays for those in the community with a creative streak or who like to bake.

Show president Richard Alspach said, "all we need now is nice weather," after last year's show was practically rained out meaning a low turn out to the annual event.

"It was an event to remember. The ability of rural communities to pitch in and cope was never better demonstrated than at the weekend."

So rain or shine the Arapohue show is on this Saturday from 9am at the showgrounds.

