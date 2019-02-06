The ceremonial sod turning for a roundabout on a dangerous intersection of State Highway 1 south of Whangārei was due to be done today. The Government's Provincial Growth Fund has funded a roundabout and other work designed to improve road safety to the Loop Rd intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 15. The intersection is a critical route between Auckland and Northland and Loop Rd is the southern end of the inland freight route which connects Northland's forestry sector with the region's port. The intersection has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years as logging truck numbers have increased. The planned upgrade includes a new single lane roundabout where Loop Rd (North) meets SH1. The Loop Rd (South) access to SH1 will be closed, improving safety for the Portland community.

Horeke Treaty signing memorial

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga will join with Te Mana o Māngungu Hokianga Trust and Nga Uri Whakatupu o Hokianga to commemorate the anniversary the biggest signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Māngungu Mission, Horeke, on Tuesday. The table on which Te Tiriti was signed will be on display, and will play a central role in the commemorations, staring with karakia at 9am.

Sculptor unveils new work

Internationally known sculptor Chris Booth has unveiled a new work at Wharepuke, on Kerikeri Rd. To see Hawks Crag, park at the Māha restaurant and follow the path towards the gallery around the right-hand side of the building. It is outside the sculpture park, so can be seen without charge. Booth also has work in the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, France and Canada, as well as Matauri Bay (the Rainbow Warrior monument) and Kerikeri Domain.

Car of interest found

Police found a car they were interested in after a quantity of power tools were stolen from a Kaitaia shop last week. They didn't find the tools, but did seize a .22 rifle. Inquiries are also being made into the theft of dog tracking collars and tools from a shed on Quarry Rd.

Charity collectors sought

The Child Cancer Foundation is calling for Northland volunteers to lend a hand for its annual street collection, taking place on March 15-16, during Child Cancer Foundation Appeal Month. Dedicated volunteers are urgently needed to donate their time and help raise vital funds to support more than 1700 families nationwide in hospital, at home and in the community. People interested in volunteering as collectors can register at www.childcancer.org.nz or call 0800 424 453 to be connected with their local organiser.