Ever had a nagging question you've wanted to ask about the cemetery but never quite knew how to go about it?

If so, now is your chance to ask.

Whangārei's Maunu Cemetery is being opened up to the public on February 23 for people to find out everything they ever wanted to know about the final place for so many.

Senior cemetery operator Hayden Parr is inviting everyone to visit and find out all about their top quality operation and beautiful environment.

Advertisement

The cemetery has twice received the international Green Flag Award.

"The open day is about providing a time and space for people to think about plans for the future and talk about these things outside of a time of grief."

"Often people visit up only when someone they care for has died, and while we frequently hear how lovely people find the cemetery at those times, a funeral is not an occasion when people want to stop and have a look around and ask all sorts of questions."

"Some might think of cemeteries as sad places and death might not be something they want to talk about, but this open day is a chance to find out about practical, business-like things. We will show people around, explain how everything works, provide information about the cemetery and the people interred there."

Parr said there are lots of sections to visit, including a tree of remembrance for stillborn babies, ash plots, an ashes glade, returned services sections and places for natural burials as well as the chapel and the crematorium.

Funeral directors and stonemasons will also be on hand to answer questions.

"Our cemetery team are very proud of the work they do in such a caring field, and we are keen to show the public how well we care for those who have gone before."

The open day will be held between 10am to 2pm, on February 23.