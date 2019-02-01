A designer hideaway, your own private jetty and an established orchard are some of the highlights featured in these must see Northland open homes. We think they are worth adding to your watchlist.

18 Kohanga Lane, Kaipara

Lots of native bush and rolling farmland surrounding this designer hideaway. It's on a large elevated site, with views to the ocean on one side and rural vistas to the other. Near-new, this three-bedroom dwelling has polished concrete floors, a handcrafted recycled rimu kitchen - and an open-plan living space with poplar ceilings and a wood burner. Other attractions include an orchard, artist's studio, sleep-out for the nanny or guests, plus much more, and you're only 11 minutes away from Mangawhai.

Ever thought that it would be nice to own a lake, then this is the home for you. 66 Stanners Rd, Far North. Photo / OneRoof

66 Stanners Road, Far North

If you've ever thought that it would be nice to own a lake, then this is the home for you. The house itself is a deluxe David Reid design, with open-plan kitchen (plus butler's pantry) and stylish dining and living spaces, four designer bedrooms and two bathrooms, all decorated in pleasant, timeless, earthy tones. And then, there's the lake! Kayak, or paddle from your own private jetty. List price $1,595,000.

Lots of native bush and landscaped grounds at 14 Taonga Lane, Tutakawa

14 Taonga Lane, Tutukaka

Offering more than 1ha of landscaped grounds – plus lots of perfect native bush - this home includes a duck pond, an established orchard, and a bush walk down through the neighbour's property to gorgeous Kowharewa Bay. The house itself is warm and comfortable and there's a commercial prep kitchen where the owners process home-grown food for the local market. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and there's a self-contained sleep-out, and the potential for buying registered Kowharewa mooring. List price $985,000.

