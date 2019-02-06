

Fundraising efforts mean a second young person will be invited to go on a trip to Fiji to build a house for a family in need.

Whangārei teen Kaiha Hemara was already eyeing a spot on Habitat for Humanity Northland's Global Village Trip in May.

Hemara, who has been volunteering at the ReStore for the past six months, featured in a previous Northern Advocate story, seeking donations towards the trip.

Global Village trip leader Beth Cooper said they had received $3170 in donations.

Advertisement

She said most of that was given to support Kaiha or young people to come on the trip. The rest will be part of the koha which the group will give to Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

As a result of the donations Habitat is receiving, Cooper said they have decided they can take a second young person on the trip.

"We have asked Bay of Islands College if they want to nominate that young person. It would be amazing if we can take more than two, but that will depend on donations."

She wanted to thank all those who have donated so far - people in the community, businesses and a local community service club.

In particular she acknowledged TelferYoung who have donated $600, Redvespa who have donated $1500 plus 25 books on wellbeing and potential for youth to be distributed to youth organisation or schools in Northland, and Hikurangi Mountain Lions who have donated $320.

"We ask that the young people joining the team do some of their own fundraising, with our support if needed, with a target of $300 each.

"Assuming that they do achieve $300 each of their own fundraising, we need $820 more to cover the two young people's trip costs including the airfares."

If they were to take a third young person, they would need $2780 more in donations.

The trip now has nine people registered including Hemara and the second young person, and Cooper is still looking for more volunteers to join the trip.

The group spend a week in Fiji working alongside the family who will live in the finished house. Volunteers don't need to have any building experience, only reasonable health.

Volunteers on the Fiji trip will need to pay $1475 plus their airfare.

If you are interested, email beth.cooper@habitat.org.nz or phone 021 381 135.