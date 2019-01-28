The boss of Northland's economic development agency has resigned after five years in the role to move back to Auckland.

Northland Inc CEO David Wilson has resigned after more than five years at the helm of the regional economic development agency.

The 59-year-old is relocating back to Auckland to join his family, who have continued to live there since he assumed his CEO role in September 2013.

Announcing the resignation Northland Inc Chair Sarah Petersen said Wilson had made a significant contribution to the region and would retain strong links to the north and his former employer.

"A key achievement during David's watch was the 2015 release of the Tai Tokerau Northland Regional Growth Study, which identified significant economic and investment

opportunities to grow employment and incomes in the North."

Petersen says the study had created a regional economic action plan that had been a catalyst for Northlanders working together to improve the region's collective outcomes.

"It's enabled Northland to secure significant funding through the Provincial Growth Fund as we were ready to go with a number of robust projects and initiatives across the region."

Wilson was also instrumental in securing Northland as the national landing place for the US$440 million Hawaiki International Fibre Cable, opening competition in the market carrying internet traffic between New Zealand, Australia and the United States via the Pacific.

Wilson plans to maintain national leadership roles in regional economic development as EDNZ chair and a PGF advisory panel member. He finishes officially at the end of March.

He said he is committed to ensuring the transition to new leadership is a smooth one to take advantage of the platform that has been laid over the last five years.