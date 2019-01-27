Lotto winners

Three tickets sold in Northland were among 12 nationally that each won Lotto Second Division on Saturday, with one of the three also winning Powerball Second division.

Tickets sold at Kaitaia Pak'nSave, Kaeo Four Square and Hammer Hardware in Kawakawa each won $21,575 with Lotto Second Division. The ticket sold in Kaitaia also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,358.

Man on robbery charges

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday after an aggravated robbery at Countdown Kaikohe. The man was allegedly armed with a knife and demanded money from the store just before 6pm on Saturday. He allegedly left on foot with some cash. The man was located by Police about 9pm.

Winterless North among the warmest

Northland's find weather means the region is one of the warmest places to be in the country. On Saturday Whangārei was the third warmest place in the country with 26.9C. That temperature was recorded at Whangārei Airport so the thermometer would have reached higher inland. Kerikeri was the seventh warmest with 25.9C. The region didn't quite reach the same highs yesterday, with Alexandra recording the country's highest temperature at 32.4°C at, while it reached 27C in Whangārei, 28C in Kerikeri and 25C in Kaitaia. Today Whangārei is predicted to reach 28C; Kerikeri 29C and Kaitaia 27C. Tomorrow Whangārei should hit 29C; Kerikeri 30C and Kaitaia 28C.

Sprinkler ban in Far North

Far North District Council will ban the use of sprinklers in Kaikohe from tomorrow, and has tightened existing water restrictions in the South Hokianga. The council said there had been no significant rain in the Far North since Christmas, compounding low river water levels that had been recorded as early as October. The council will introduce Level 2 water restrictions for properties connected to its Kaikohe supply effective from tomorrow, banning the use of automatic or unattended garden hoses, sprinklers and irrigation devices, in response to low water levels in the Wairoro Stream, compounded by very low water levels in the Monument Hill bore. Restrictions already in place at Rawene-Omanaia and Opononi-Omapere since December 24 have been lifted to Level 3, prohibiting the use of sprinklers, irrigation systems or hand-held hoses to water gardens or lawns, the use of open hoses, trigger nozzle hoses or water blasters to wash vehicles, windows, buildings or paved areas, and filling swimming pools from council water supplies.