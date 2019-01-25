

A busy Whangārei intersection, now with some added lanes, is free-flowing to all traffic again after months of roadworks.

The Tarewa Rd and Porowini Ave intersection has been a story of partial and full road closures, delays, and a collection of road cones since the end of August last year.

Earlier this week, Whangārei District Council announced the intersection was all up and running with its new layout.

The intersection now has three lanes at every approach - one for left turning traffic, one for straight ahead traffic and one for right turning traffic.

Advertisement

Tidying up in the area would continue for the next couple of weeks.

Motorists will get a short reprieve, with plans to upgrade the Porowini Ave and Maunu Rd intersection also on the cards this year.

That work is expected to get under way before winter. The former paint shop on the corner of the two roads has been demolished in preparation for the work.

Council infrastructure general manager Simon Weston thanked all those in the area who had put up with the roadworks.

"We really appreciate the patience of all the business around here and the marae. We know that it's taken a while and it's been disruptive."

Most recently works were delayed at the site after soft material under the road was discovered when the road surface was pulled back in preparation for resurfacing.

Prior to that, work was stopped over the Christmas and New Year period and returned to the former road layout in an effort not to add to the holiday congestion.

Council spokeswoman Ann Midson thanked people for their supportive feedback on Facebook when the council announced the intersection was open.

She said it was really good to see people making useful suggestions about the surrounding areas, and the council will make sure they're added into the mix.