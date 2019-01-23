Aussie bridge tournament win



Whangārei player Matt Brown was a member of the winning team at the National Open Teams bridge event held at the Australian Summer Festival of Bridge in Canberra this week. Brown was part of the Leibowitz team which included three other New Zealanders – Ashley Bach, Michael Cornell and Michael Whibley. The final match played over 64 hands against the Milne team was the culmination of seven days of gruelling competition. Brown is a regular member of the Bridge Blacks – the New Zealand representative team.

King tide may affect rare birds

The Department of Conservation is urging locals and visitors to Northland this Anniversary Weekend to take extra care on beach shorelines. A king tide is forecast, which happens just after a full moon and usually coincides with midday. These tides are usually 2-3 metres higher than normal and this puts extra pressure on the shorebirds that roost on the beach. DoC says to give the birds space on the beach and if you notice birds near you seem agitated or they keep flying up, move away. Avoid walking, swimming, jet skiing or kayaking within 50m of roost sites for the hour either side of king tides. Keep dogs, vehicles, drones and kites away from roost sites at all times.

Sinking attempt probed

Police are investigating an apparent attempt to sink a 28-foot launch at Houhora. The cooling system pipes were cut and seacocks turned on, flooding the hull, the bilge pumps keeping her afloat. Nothing was believed to have been stolen.

Cannabis case continues

Two Northlanders charged with cultivating cannabis are due back in the Whangārei District Court next month. Bruce Lindsay, 61, who is listed in court documents as a real estate agent, and Susan Margaret McIntyre, 60, are jointly charged with cultivating cannabis. No plea was taken when they appeared before a Registrar yesterday and were remanded on bail to reappear on February 4.

Advertisement

Punjabi Cultural Night

A group of Indian nationals are organising a cultural programme in Whangārei that features dances and vegetarian food. Punjabi Cultural Night will take place from 6pm and 9pm on February 9 at Maunu School. There will be Punjabi men's and women's dances as well as a kids' performance that will include a 12-year-old boy playing piano. Tickets, available from Fruit and Vege Shop on 28 Maunu Rd, are $10 while under-5s are free. Contact Dalbir Singh on 021 226 8700 for more information.