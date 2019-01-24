

For the first time in four years the leaders of New Zealand's main political parties will both attend Waitangi Day commemorations in the Bay of Islands.

The pre-Waitangi Day pōwhiri for dignitaries will be held at Te Whare Rūnanga at the Upper Treaty Grounds for the second year in a row after a decision was made last year to bypass Te Tii Marae, where it has traditionally been held, after years of controversy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be attending the pōwhiri on February 5, and National leader Simon Bridges has also confirmed he will be going but will commemorate Waitangi Day itself in his electorate - Tauranga.

It is the first time leaders of both parties have attended commemorations at Waitangi since 2015 after former Prime Minister John Key decided not to attend ceremonies in 2016 and Bill English chose not to attend as Prime Minister in 2017 or as leader of the opposition in 2018.

Advertisement

"It is my first Waitangi Day as leader of the opposition and I am looking forward to it," Bridges said.

"Waitangi Day commemorations occur all around the country, not just in Waitangi, so it will be good to be able to attend a number of different events to commemorate this important national day."

Pita Paraone, chairman of the Waitangi Day organising committee, said the retiring and newly appointed Chief Justices and Govenor-General Dame Patsy Reddy will be welcomed to the marae on Monday, February 4.

That same day renowned navigator and master waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi, also known as Hek Busby, will be formally presented with his knighthood.

The following day politicians - including Ardern, Cabinet Ministers, and other distinguished guests - will be welcomed to Te Whare Rūnanga.

Meanwhile, Waitangi Day itself will start off at 5am with the dawn service.

Paraone said the Prime Minister's breakfast will take the same format it did last year with Cabinet Ministers - and likely Ardern herself - cooking breakfast on the barbecue.

This time it will be held at the Upper Treaty Grounds, rather than by the waka house.

"I think people enjoyed it last year, particularly the opportunity to share bread with the Prime Minister and her ministerial colleagues.

"You've got to remember there was the novel aspect of it too, because not every country's citizens have the opportunity of having breakfast cooked by the Prime Minister," Paraone said.

Paraone said the annual waka fleet and mass haka on Te Tii Beach will take place again, and as usual there will be markets and lots of entertainment.