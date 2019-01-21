On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
New Zealand's ancient past was revealed in Whangārei at the weekend at the annual Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Show.
The show, put on by the Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Club at the North Vintage Car Club on Saturday, featured fossils, polished rocks, minerals, jewellery, microscope, fluorescent and educational displays.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.