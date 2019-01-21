New Zealand's ancient past was revealed in Whangārei at the weekend at the annual Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Show.

The show, put on by the Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Club at the North Vintage Car Club on Saturday, featured fossils, polished rocks, minerals, jewellery, microscope, fluorescent and educational displays.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.

Fay Carver has been involved with the Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Club for for over 30 years.

Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Club secretary Shirley Gates deep in conversation with a group of visitors to the show.

John Bond inspects a display of rings

Eight-year-old Sam Winder with Carole Davies get a magnificent view of the samples on display at the Whangārei Rock & Gemstone Show.