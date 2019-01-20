Three injured in crash

Three people were injured after an early morning crash in Whangarei. The single vehicle crash and happened on Vinegar Hill Rd about 5.20am yesterday. A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car rolled just before a left-hand bend and three people, including the driver, were injured. No one was trapped. Police and a fire crew from Whangarei attended to the crash.

Second division win

One of the seven lucky Lotto Second Division ticket worth $34,326 was sold in Countdown Tikipunga in Saturday's draw. But the biggest winners were two players from Hamilton and Mosgiel after they each won $150,000 with Strike Four in the same draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Hamilton and Mosgiel New World in Mosgiel. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $9 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $100,000 on Wednesday. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 12, 17, 24, 32, 33 with Bonus number 31 and Powerball 5.

Swimmer dies at Mangawhai

A 40-year-old man became unresponsive while swimming at Mangawhai Heads and efforts to revive him failed. Seven lifeguards brought him to shore where they performed CPR and used a defibrillator but he died. St John staff and firefighters were also at the scene, just after 11am on Saturday. His death is likely to be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

Kerikeri scrub fire

Eight fire appliances were called to a large scrub fire on a hill at the historical Marsden Cross in Kerikeri on Saturday evening. The fire started just before 9pm and burnt through an area of 100m by 10m before it was brought under control in just over an hour. Fire crews from Kerikeri, Kawakawa, Okaihau, Kaeo and Kaikohe attended to the callout. Meanwhile, quick action by Whangarei and Kamo firefighters saved a house from being completely destroyed in a fire.The fire started in a vacant, single-storey house on Taylor St in Kamo about 8pm on Saturday. The cause of the fire is unknown. A crew returned to the scene yesterday morning to deal with possible flareups.

Thirty glorious walks

The annual Mangawhai Walking Weekend is celebrating its 20th year in March over four days with 30 glorious walks. The Mangawhai Walking Weekend is a festival of events, with guided walks over four days exploring magical Mangawhai community running from March 28-31. There are walks from coastal, bush, rural, history and geology, eco tours by paddle boarding or kayak, to wine and beach trails and so much more - even a special doggie walk. A weekend highlight is Saturday's Mangawhai Food & Wine Festival, time to relax and unwind in a picturesque olive grove. Enjoy the late afternoon sun with some great music, dancing, delicious food and award winning wines and craft beers. For more info check out https://mangawhaiwalking.co.nz