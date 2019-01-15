Rexy says hello to Angel Constable holding Tane Heremaia, 2, with Kade Fiau, 4, and Elijah Cheetham, 6. Photo/Tania Whyte

Do dinosaurs prefer cats or dogs, what are their hobbies, and would they choose Jurassic Park over Barney?

If you've ever wanted these questions answered, now they have been.

The Northern Advocate secured an exclusive interview with a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Rexy.

Yes, that's right - the prehistoric giant and his friends have made their way to Whangārei for DinoFest, which is being held at Mair Park from today until Sunday.

Despite his tough exterior, Rexy was a relatively friendly dinosaur who quite liked head pats.

Thanks to Laurence Taylor - a dinosaur ranger who is fluent in T-Rex growls - the language barrier was not an issue and reporter Mikaela Collins got to ask him some tough questions.

Dino ranger Laurence Taylor with Rexy the T-Rex (right). Photo/Tania Whyte

1. Where are you from?

Originally from the Chatham Islands.

2. How old are you?

70 million years old.

3. What are your hobbies?

Mostly chasing smaller dinosaurs and eating them.

4. What do you think of Whangārei?

Love it, very sunny. I'm really enjoying being here.

5. Have you had a chance to meet our resident dinosaurs - Flash the Tuatara from KiwiNorth and (Northland rugby mascot) Tane the Taniwha?

Not yet, but I'm looking forward to it.

6. How did you survive the meteor shower?

I wasn't a big fan of the meteor shower, but actually some dinosaurs did survive and they became birds.

So when you see all the birds and the geese and the ducks in Mair Park those are dinosaurs that have survived extinction.

I kept my head down here in New Zealand and just got through it.

7. There's speculation you're touring the country to track down Sam Neill (from his Jurassic Park gig) - can you comment on this?

No, no that's not true. I follow him on Instagram but I'm best mates with Chris Pratt (from Jurassic World) now.

8. Did the Russian Satellite that shot across the sky recently give you a bit of a fright?

I didn't like the meteorite, bad memories.

9. Fortnite or PUBG?

Fortnite, easy.

10. Cats or dogs?

I'll eat either of them

11. Marvel or DC?

DC.

12. Jurassic Park or Barney?

Jurassic Park.

Visit www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/dinofest/whangarei for more information and to buy tickets.

The dinosaurs enjoying Mair Park. Photo/Tania Whyte