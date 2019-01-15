NorthTec opens doors

NorthTec is holding a second open day tomorrow for people who are planning to study at tertiary level this year, following the release of NCEA results. NCEA results came out yesterday and the open day will be held tomorrow from 11am to 2pm outside the Interactive Learning Centre near Gate 1 on Whangārei's Raumanga Valley Rd. Staff will be on hand to talk to students or parents about the options available to school leavers including bridging programmes. The event also offers the opportunity to students who had been planning to study agriculture with Taratahi, which has now gone into liquidation. NorthTec offers training in agriculture, primary industry skills and horticulture. With most NorthTec programmes getting under way in February, visitors will be able to submit applications on the day.

Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day

With snorkelling, waka ama, and a colouring competition — punters will be able to have fun on, by, or in the water at the Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day. Held on January 26 - or January 27 if the weather is bad - the event will give punters a chance to explore the life underwater in the crystal clear lakes by going on a guided snorkel, practise paddling with a waka ama team, or simply hang out and enjoy the many activities and displays on land.

The event will be held from 10.30am to 3.30pm. For more details search Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day 2019 in Facebook.

Onerahi Lookout clean-up

The first Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up for the year is on this Saturday. The location for this month's clean-up is the Onerahi Lookout. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Onerahi Scout Den on Beach Rd, below the look out at 10am. Areas covered will include steep banks, road berm and the beach. People wanting to lend a hand should bring suitable shoes, water, a snack and gloves and a high-vis vest if they have them. Organisers will provide bags for the rubbish as well as some gloves and hi-vis vests. The event will finish with a group photo and some giveaways at 12pm.

Workplace violence appointment

The Northland District Health Board's newly appointed workplace violence prevention programme manager, Eliza Wallace, has been welcomed to the organisation with a formal pōwhiri. The DHB said Wallace brought with her valuable in-depth knowledge and experience in the development of violence-prevention strategies and pathways for preventing workplace violence and aggression. Her role was established in response to ongoing staff survey results conducted throughout the DHB since 2017 that highlighted that safety and wellbeing was a real issue for staff. Staff reported approximately 367 events of workplace violence between 2015 and February 2018, numerous contributing factors including drugs, alcohol increased presentations and admissions for delirium and dementia, and aggressive relatives.